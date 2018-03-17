How Do You Evaluate a Quarterback?

Almost all scenarios have the Jets drafting a quarterback at pick 6 or trading up to get one of the four (Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield, Allen) to secure the man they really want. I'm here to tell you that the quarterback is NOT as important as the system, and the trade down is OK. That may be an unpopular opinion, but it is my opinion. I'll give you a few reasons why.

We dow wn't knohat Jeremy Bates' offense is going to look like, but I'm going to assume it's west coast-esque featuring some zone blocking, short throws, and occasional field stretching plays horizontally but not vertically, trying to spread the field and create catch and run opportunities. Because of this, I think the Quarterback you need is not a rifle arm, but rather a touch, accuracy and timing based passer as a premium. I don't think you need that at pick 6 because Darnold, and Allen have not shown that consistently enough to maximize the offense they play in.

I'm going to show you a video, and before you make a he sucks, or I don't like it prejudgment, please consider again that I"m prioritizing ball placement, accuracy, and touch. I've got a ton of videos like this one, but for the sake of this argument, I'm showing this to make my point.

|| 2018 Draft || Film Session || Luke Falk || #QbWeek ||

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEp0QUf2uMM

I am not telling you that Luke Falk is the best quarterback in this draft. I am telling you that for a system that I think the Jets are going to run, they need a game manager that can go through his progressions quickly, and deliver strikes before receivers come out of their breaks to pick up yardage. Josh Rosen's name get's thrown around as the most accurate of the 1st rounders, followed by Baker Mayfield. I think that is a lie. To me from watching film, and I've watched a lot, I would say Mayfield, Falk, and Rosen are accurate in the 0-15 yard range to both sidelines. Beyond, 15 yards, it's a different group of quarterbacks that excel. Rosen to the film i've watched is a distant 3rd as far as accuracy and ball placement, even though it's repeated that he's the best.

If I'm the Jets war room, I don't feel a pressure to have to grab a quarterback at pick 6. Bridgewater and McCown show me right now they're placing a premium on accuracy, decision making, and read progressions. Because of this, if they do not grab Mayfield at pick 6, I am trading down for more draft capital. I am NOT saying that Luke Falk is the quarterback of the future. I am NOT saying that he is better than the first 5 guys off board . I am saying that the line between top prospect and mid round prospect is specific to a team's offense, and in the Jets short dink and dunk, timing offense Falk could do as good a job as anyone else. I base that off of about 10 films of him placing balls 10-20 yards downfield in microscopic windows.

My current order of QB prospects for the Jets is Mayfield, Rosen, Rudolph, Falk, Lauletta. I don't have anyone else on my list, and I'm listing that way because I'm placing emphasis on the best abilities of quick progression, getting the ball out accurately and quickly, and doing it regularly on anticipation rather than waiting for guys to get open. I'm not worrying about 50 yard throws because those will happen on maybe 5-7% of passing plays historically. 23% of passes travel in the 15-20 yards of the line is a tossup a far as who does it best in this year's quarterback class. The remaining 70% of balls within 15 yards of the line of scrimmage are where I think the above group of quarterbacks can shine. They can make their bread and butter in this office managing games (a hated term), minimizing turnovers, and giving receivers the highest percentage chance of moving the chains repeatedly for longer drives, less drive stalls, and ultimately longer times of possession for the offense and more points generated per game. All things I'd consider if I'm the GM of the Jets.