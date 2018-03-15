NY Jets podcast: Free agency moves on

It has been a busy free agency period for the Jets, and that continued on Wednesday. The Jets might not have matched their sheer activity from Tuesday, but they continued attempting to address needs.

Spencer Long was signed from Washington to play center. The Wesley Johnson reign at the position has come to a merciful end. A part of me was worried the Jets were going to bring Johnson back so there is a sense of relief a replacement has been found.

The team also made offers to restricted free agents and signed exclusive rights free agents. Additionally, Terrence Brooks is back in the fold on a new two year contract.

The Jets did lose some players on Wednesday as Demario Davis, Julian Stanford, and Chandler Catanzaro found new homes.

We discuss all of these happenings on today’s podcast. It is a brief recap of the day’s events along with some thoughts on them.