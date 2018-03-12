Jets host Benson Mayowa for a visit; show interest in Avery Williamson

The Jets conducted their first free agent visit today, and it was not with a big name player. Former Cowboys edge rusher Benson Mayowa stopped by.

Benson Mayowa leaves the Jets and will now visit the Redskins tomorrow according to a source. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 12, 2018

Mayowa was an undrafted free agent in 2013 and has spent stints with the Seahawks, Raiders, and Cowboys. His last two years were in Dallas.

SB Nation’s Cowboys site had the following to say about his tenure with the team:

Benson started off slowly during his first season in Dallas, but he came on nicely towards the end. He finished his inaugural season in the silver and blue with six sacks, but his production dipped significantly in 2017.

Six of his nine career sacks came in that 2016 season.

Not every player the Jets are going to bring in will have a star pedigree. They are also looking for depth pieces. Admittedly a guy who will be 27 before the season starts who is averaging less than two sacks per season and is looking for his fourth team doesn’t sound like the greatest option in the world.

In other news Dianna Russini reports the team also has interest in linebacker Avery Williamson.

Avery Williamson was offered a 4 year, 12 million dollar deal from the Titans. He turned it down. Told the Jets and Dolphins are interested per source. (More background from @CameronWolfe below) https://t.co/7oV0cXZ4Zg — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 12, 2018

Williamson feels like a natural fit if the team cannot come to terms with Demario Davis on a new deal. He has a reputation for struggling in coverage but put together a stellar 2017 campaign against the run. He is also three years younger than Davis. As always, it comes down to price. Williamson profiles as a role player more than a star.