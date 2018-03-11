Jets pick Josh Allen in latest Todd McShay 2018 Mock Draft

ESPN’s Todd McShay released his latest mock draft this week. In it he has the Jets choosing Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

The Jets are another team in the Cousins sweepstakes, but assuming they miss out they’d be thrilled if Allen (or Baker Mayfield) were available here. Allen has the best arm talent in the draft and can make any throw. The concern over his 56.3 completion percentage last season at Wyoming is probably overblown, but there are some accuracy issues with multidimensional throws. He’s more of a project than some other QBs in this class, but he definitely has the highest ceiling.

Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Quenton Nelson were the players off the board when the Jets picked.

I am sure any mock that has the Jets picking Allen over Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen will be controversial. Mayfield falls to the Dolphins at 11, while Rosen plummets all the way to the Cardinals at 15 in this mock.

If there is one thing I have come to realize it is that the Jets are going to make a large portion of the fanbase very upset no matter what they do with the sixth pick so let’s hear it.

How much do you dislike this pick?