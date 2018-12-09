Jets vs Bills Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Buffalo Bills is in the books, and the Jets trail the Bills 17 - 13.

The Bills moved the ball at will early with little resistance from the Jets defense. In contrast, the Jets couldn’t get anything going on offense against the tough Bills defense, managing only 16 yards of offense and zero first downs in the first quarter.

Andre Roberts and Josh Allen turnovers are the only thing keeping the Jets from being blown out in this game. The Jets converted a pair of long Roberts returns into 10 points. Throw in a field goal scored off a Jamal Adams fumble recovery and the Jets managed to score 13 points despite their offense having almost no success moving the ball. The Jets defense couldn’t stop the Bills offense, and the Jets offense couldn’t move the ball against the Bills defense.

We go into the second half with the Jets trailing 17 - 13, hoping to somehow pull out a win and stop their six game losing streak.

Enjoy the second half everyone.