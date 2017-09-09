Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Saturday...

Laura Albanese: Will the major rebuild finally put the Jets in the right direction?

Jeff Hunter: Is there any shining light for the Jets in 2017? ...Hm. Getting to face the Bills twice a year?

Brian Costello: OC John Morton won't be caught napping.

Brian Costello: When will QB Josh McCown run out of time?

Newsday: WR Robby Anderson is on a fast track in his second year as the Jets' wide receiver group thin.

Newsday: S Jamal Adams discussed his first few months as a Jet.

Dennis Waszak Jr.: DL Kony Ealy is eager for a fresh start with the Jets.

Rich Cimini: Ealy is motivated to prove the Jets right.

Darryl Slater: DE Leonard Williams was very concerned about Hurricane Irma and got his family out of Florida.

Connor Hughes: The Jets game plan is to shut down Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy.

Ryan Day: The Jacksonville Jaguars claim S Calvin Pryor off waivers.

Joel Thorman: The Kansas City Chiefs confirm S Eric Berry is done.

Dom Cosentino: Chiefs QB Alex Smith smoked the New England Patriots by going back to college.

Danny Kelly: The Chiefs' win over the Patriots made a statement.

The Ringer: The X factor for each NFL team.

The Ringer: The NFL is back and so are 15 reasons it is a complete disaster.

The Ringer: Which young NFL quarterback will have the best career?

USA Today: New Orleans Saints LS Jon Dorenbos will have heart surgery.

New York Times: Former New York Giants K Josh Brown is suspended six more games.

Associated Press: A judge blocks Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension over domestic abuse.

Jason Fitzgerald: Why NFL teams cut veterans the day before the opening game.

Ben Austro: The NFL hires 21 full-time officials.

