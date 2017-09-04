Your 2017 NY Jets 53 Man Roster, Practice Squad, And Reserved Lists

After much maneuvering over the last couple of days the New York Jets have finalized their 53 man roster and 10 man practice squad. Here are the 2017 New York Jets (for now).

53 MAN ROSTER

Quarterbacks (3): Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty

Running Backs (4): Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Elijah McGuire, Julian Howsare.

Tight Ends (3): Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Leggett, Will Tye

Offensive Line (9): Kelvin Beachum, Brian Winters, Wesley Johnson, James Carpenter, Brandon Shell, Ben Ijalana, Dakota Dozier, Jonotthan Harrison, Brent Qvale

Wide Receivers (7): ArDarius Stewart, Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Chad Hansen, Charone Peake, Damore’ea Stringfellow, Kalif Raymond

Defensive Line (6): Muhammad Wilkerson, Leonard Williams, Kony Ealy, Mike Pennel, Steve McLendon, Claude Pelon

Linebackers (8): Darron Lee, Demario Davis, Jordan Jenkins, Bruce Carter, Julian Stanford, Dylan Donahue, Josh Martin, Edmond Robinson

Cornerbacks (6): Juston Burris, Darryl Roberts, Morris Claiborne, Buster Skrine, Derrick Jones, Marcus Williams

Safeties (4): Jamal Adams, Marcus Maye, Rontez Miles, Terrence Brooks

Special teams (3): Chandler Catanzaro, Thomas Hennessy, Lachlan Edwards

PRACTICE SQUAD (10)

Frank Beltre LB

Freddie Bishop LB

Ben Braden OG

Xavier Coleman CB

Patrick Gamble DT

Geoff Gray OG

Marcus Murphy RB

JoJo Natson WR

Deon Simon DT

Terrell Sinkfield CB

INJURED RESERVE LIST (10)

Quincy Enunwa WR

Brisley Estime WR

Chris Gragg TE

Anthony Johnson DE

Bryson Keeton CB

Corey Lemonier LB

Lorenzo Mauldin LB

Doug Middleton S

Devin Smith WR

Lucky Whitehead WR

RESERVE/ NON-FOOTBALL-INJURY (1)

Jeremy Clark DB

RESERVE/ SUSPENDED (2)

Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2 games)

Jalin Marshall (4 games)