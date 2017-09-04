Your 2017 NY Jets 53 Man Roster, Practice Squad, And Reserved Lists

After much maneuvering over the last couple of days the New York Jets have finalized their 53 man roster and 10 man practice squad. Here are the 2017 New York Jets (for now).
53 MAN ROSTER
Quarterbacks (3): Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty
Running Backs (4): Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Elijah McGuire, Julian Howsare.
Tight Ends (3): Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Leggett, Will Tye
Offensive Line (9): Kelvin Beachum, Brian Winters, Wesley Johnson, James Carpenter, Brandon Shell, Ben Ijalana, Dakota Dozier, Jonotthan Harrison, Brent Qvale
Wide Receivers (7): ArDarius Stewart, Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Chad Hansen, Charone Peake, Damore’ea Stringfellow, Kalif Raymond
Defensive Line (6): Muhammad Wilkerson, Leonard Williams, Kony Ealy, Mike Pennel, Steve McLendon, Claude Pelon
Linebackers (8): Darron Lee, Demario Davis, Jordan Jenkins, Bruce Carter, Julian Stanford, Dylan Donahue, Josh Martin, Edmond Robinson
Cornerbacks (6): Juston Burris, Darryl Roberts, Morris Claiborne, Buster Skrine, Derrick Jones, Marcus Williams
Safeties (4): Jamal Adams, Marcus Maye, Rontez Miles, Terrence Brooks
Special teams (3): Chandler Catanzaro, Thomas Hennessy, Lachlan Edwards
PRACTICE SQUAD (10)
Frank Beltre LB
Freddie Bishop LB
Ben Braden OG
Xavier Coleman CB
Patrick Gamble DT
Geoff Gray OG
Marcus Murphy RB
JoJo Natson WR
Deon Simon DT
Terrell Sinkfield CB
INJURED RESERVE LIST (10)
Quincy Enunwa WR
Brisley Estime WR
Chris Gragg TE
Anthony Johnson DE
Bryson Keeton CB
Corey Lemonier LB
Lorenzo Mauldin LB
Doug Middleton S
Devin Smith WR
Lucky Whitehead WR
RESERVE/ NON-FOOTBALL-INJURY (1)
Jeremy Clark DB
RESERVE/ SUSPENDED (2)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2 games)
Jalin Marshall (4 games)
