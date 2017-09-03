Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Sunday...
Randy Lange: The Jets reduce to 53 with 23 player moves.
Rich Cimini: Now the real fun starts.
Inside Nova: The Jets release WR Lucky Whitehead.
Brian Costello: Longest tenured player Tanner Purdum leads the Jets' cuts.
Bob Glauber: TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins is eager to get his suspension in the rearview mirror.
Connor Hughes: GM Mike Maccagnan handled the trade of Seattle Seahawks DE Sheldon Richardson perfectly.
Steve Serby: Richardson had to go, and now the Jets finally can move on. ...Maybe now we can relive our lives again.
Albert Breer: The Jets were motivated to move Richardson.
Mike Rodak: The Buffalo Bills trade for Carolina Panthers return specialist Kaelin Clay.
Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Lions trade CB Johnson Bademosi to the New England Patriots. ...Is he any goodemosi?
Associated Press: The Patriots trade third string QB Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for WR Phillip Dorsett.
Associated Press: Suspended S T.J. McDonald signs a $24 million extension.
USA Today: The Pittsburgh Steelers trade WR Sammie Coates to the Cleveland Browns.
Deadspin: A Denver NFL beat guy is caught on Twitter dictating the flow of information.
Scotty Payne: The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with QB Brock Osweiler.
Lindsay H. Jones: QB Joe Flacco makes his long awaited return to Baltimore Ravens practice.
Chase Stuart: Charlie Conerly and the quarterbacks that never arrived.
How about The Cure:
And this is for the true believers:
Happy Sunday, everyone!
Loading comments...