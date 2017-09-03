Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Sunday...

Randy Lange: The Jets reduce to 53 with 23 player moves.

Rich Cimini: Now the real fun starts.

Inside Nova: The Jets release WR Lucky Whitehead.

Brian Costello: Longest tenured player Tanner Purdum leads the Jets' cuts.

Bob Glauber: TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins is eager to get his suspension in the rearview mirror.

Connor Hughes: GM Mike Maccagnan handled the trade of Seattle Seahawks DE Sheldon Richardson perfectly.

Steve Serby: Richardson had to go, and now the Jets finally can move on. ...Maybe now we can relive our lives again.

Albert Breer: The Jets were motivated to move Richardson.

Mike Rodak: The Buffalo Bills trade for Carolina Panthers return specialist Kaelin Clay.

Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Lions trade CB Johnson Bademosi to the New England Patriots. ...Is he any goodemosi?

Associated Press: The Patriots trade third string QB Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Associated Press: Suspended S T.J. McDonald signs a $24 million extension.

USA Today: The Pittsburgh Steelers trade WR Sammie Coates to the Cleveland Browns.

Deadspin: A Denver NFL beat guy is caught on Twitter dictating the flow of information.

Scotty Payne: The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with QB Brock Osweiler.

Lindsay H. Jones: QB Joe Flacco makes his long awaited return to Baltimore Ravens practice.

Chase Stuart: Charlie Conerly and the quarterbacks that never arrived.

Happy Sunday, everyone!