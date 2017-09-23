Jets vs. Dolphins: Game Time, TV, NFL Games in New York, Announcers, and More

This week CBS will have a doubleheader (aside from Jacksonville and Baltimore where there will be a tripleheader), while FOX will show one game to each region. There is a London game, which means there will be a morning timeslot in addition to the two afternoon, and one night timeslot.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Ravens vs. Jaguars from London streaming on Yahoo

Giants at Eagles early on FOX

Dolphins at Jets early on CBS

Bengals at Packers late on CBS

The Baltimore-Jacksonville game will also be shown on the local CBS station in those areas.

The Jets and the Dolphins will kick off at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Tom McCarthy, Steve Tasker, and Steve Beuerlein will call the game.

The broadcast footprint of this game will be quite small. Aside from New York, it will be shown in the Albany, Miami, West Palm Beach, Ft. Myers, Tampa, Orlando, Panama City, and Mobile markets.

Outside of there, you will have to depend on DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket. Students and those who live in apartments that cannot get DirecTV may subscribe to their streaming product.

The entire nation will see Oakland at Washington Sunday night on NBC and Dallas at Arizona Monday night on ESPN.