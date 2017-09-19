 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kalif Raymond Waived By Jets

By John B
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Jets have waived return man Kalif Raymond.

Raymond was responsible for the big turnover right before halftime in Sunday’s loss to Oakland. Late in the first half with the Jets down 14-10 and about to get the ball with a chance to score and take a halftime lead, Raymond muffed a punt inside the 5 yard line. The Raiders punched in a touchdown before halftime to take an 11 point lead to the locker room.

Raymond had also failed to catch two punts cleanly in Week 1 against the Bills.

It felt like this move was inevitable. It is tough business to be cut loose after a handful of errors, but that is life in the NFL. Raymond really only could contribute as a returner, and he was failing at the most important task any returner has, protecting the football. It usually is not difficult to find a quality returner on the waiver wire.

The Jets returner for Sunday against the Dolphins is unknown.

