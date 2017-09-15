Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Aloha Friday...
Ethan Greenberg: OC John Morton is excited to play the Oakland Raiders.
Mark Cannizzaro: The Jets love their football junkie coach who grew up with their opponent.
Darryl Slater: RB Matt Forte thinks Morton was in a tough spot during their lackluster debut.
Rich Cimini: WR Robby Anderson looks to bust out after missed chances in Week 1.
Dennis Waszak Jr.: The Jets' offensive line faces the challenge of trying to slow Raiders Khalil Mack.
Newsday: QB Christian Hackenberg says he'll be ready whether he's number two or three.
Newsday: DE Leonard Williams takes HC Todd Bowles' stern message as a challenge.
Connor Hughes: DE Kony Ealy is quickly finding a home on the Jets' defense.
Brian Costello: The Jets' defensive line must prove it is more than a paper tiger.
Daniel Popper: OLB Lorenzo Mauldin is expected to undergo season ending surgery.
Randy Lange: The Jets waive DL Claude Pelon.
Ethan Greenberg: K Chandler Catanzaro is looking to find rhythm.
