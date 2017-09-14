Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Thursday...

Newsday: HC Todd Bowles wants the Jets offense to be more aggressive.

Connor Hughes: Will the Jets drop the dink and dunk offense versus the Oakland Raiders?

Daily News: QB Christian Hackenberg says you aren't seeing all the positives. ...No. No we are not.

Rich Cimini: What QB Josh McCown learned ten years ago from Al Davis could help now.

Dennis Waszak Jr.: WR Jermaine Kearse is no fan of the Raiders' home.

Ethan Greenberg: LT Kelvin Beachum wants to establish the ground game in Oakland.

Brian Costello: What GM Mike Maccagnan should learn from the Raiders' rebuild.

Rich Cimini: DE Leonard Williams says Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch is pretty amazing.

Randy Lange: The veteran mindset of S Jamal Adams.

Rich Cimini: Adams and S Marcus Maye provide a bright spot for the Jets.

Newsday: The Jets linemen have no defense for Bowles' criticism.

NY Jets: LB Dylan Donahue takes lessons from his past to fuel his future.

Baltimore Beatdown: Baltimore Ravens RB Danny Woodhead is expected to be out roughly 4-6 weeks.

USA Today: Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson's injury brings RB Chris Johnson back.

The Ringer: Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Bradford's early season greatness is upon us again.

Indy Star: Indianapolis Colts QB Jacoby Brissett offers things QB Scott Tolzien can't. ...He should just go back to writing his fantasy novels.

Barry Petchesky: This might be the last year of the New Orleans Saints as we know them.

Dom Cosentino: Dean Blandino on confusing NFL rules.

Deadspin: The San Francisco 49ers' stadium is as empty as it deserves to be.

Deadspin: A vast majority of SB Nation page views come from team sites.