Newsday: HC Todd Bowles wants the Jets offense to be more aggressive.
Connor Hughes: Will the Jets drop the dink and dunk offense versus the Oakland Raiders?
Daily News: QB Christian Hackenberg says you aren't seeing all the positives. ...No. No we are not.
Rich Cimini: What QB Josh McCown learned ten years ago from Al Davis could help now.
Dennis Waszak Jr.: WR Jermaine Kearse is no fan of the Raiders' home.
Ethan Greenberg: LT Kelvin Beachum wants to establish the ground game in Oakland.
Brian Costello: What GM Mike Maccagnan should learn from the Raiders' rebuild.
Rich Cimini: DE Leonard Williams says Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch is pretty amazing.
Randy Lange: The veteran mindset of S Jamal Adams.
Rich Cimini: Adams and S Marcus Maye provide a bright spot for the Jets.
Newsday: The Jets linemen have no defense for Bowles' criticism.
NY Jets: LB Dylan Donahue takes lessons from his past to fuel his future.
Baltimore Beatdown: Baltimore Ravens RB Danny Woodhead is expected to be out roughly 4-6 weeks.
USA Today: Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson's injury brings RB Chris Johnson back.
The Ringer: Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Bradford's early season greatness is upon us again.
Indy Star: Indianapolis Colts QB Jacoby Brissett offers things QB Scott Tolzien can't. ...He should just go back to writing his fantasy novels.
Barry Petchesky: This might be the last year of the New Orleans Saints as we know them.
Dom Cosentino: Dean Blandino on confusing NFL rules.
Deadspin: The San Francisco 49ers' stadium is as empty as it deserves to be.
Deadspin: A vast majority of SB Nation page views come from team sites.
