Todd Bowles Has No Second Thoughts About Game Management vs. Bills

By John B
Jets head coach Todd Bowles addressed the media on Monday. The topic on everybody’s mind was Bowles’ game management on Sunday. He explained his thinking on some of his controversial decisions after the game, but did he have any regrets after a night to sleep on it?

Bowles could not fix his mistake no matter what he said today.

But it would have been nice had he at least realized it was a mistake. I don't think you can make much of a case that punting down by 9 with 4:00 left in the game makes sense.

It is one thing to make an error. Sticking by it shows one has the wrong strategic vision.

