Final Score: Giants 32, Jets 31

In the annual Snoopy Bowl the New York Giants defeated the New York Jets by the score of 32 - 31. The game was not as close as the final score indicated, as the Giants first team completely dominated the Jets first team.

Josh McCown sat this game out and Christian Hackenberg led the first team offense. Under Hackenberg the first team offense accomplished the difficult feat of outscoring itself, 3 points for the Jets, 16 points for the Giants. The Jets first team offense has now been outscored by itself over the first three games of the preseason, 16-10.

Hackenberg did little to indicate he’s ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, finishing with 12 for 21 passing for 126 yards, 6.0 yards per attempt, two interceptions for touchdowns, and a passer rating of 51. On the positive side, Hackenberg did lead a nice final drive for a touchdown on a beautiful pass to Frankie Hammond. There was plenty of blame for the first team offense’s struggles to go around, as the offensive line again was porous, the receivers were not getting open, and the running game was mediocre. The first team defense also was not stellar, giving up 10 points against the Giants first team offense in one quarter of play. The first team defense has now given up 20 points in about one half of play against first team quarterbacks the last two games. For those thinking the defense will save this team, thus far the preseason has done little to support that notion.

Perhaps the biggest news of the game was Leonard Williams walking off the field with a wrist injury. If this injury turns into any meaningful lost time for the Jets best player this game will have been a huge loss for the Jets. Bryce Petty also left the game late with a knee injury.

The Jets came to life in the second half as Bryce Petty tossed three touchdown passes against Giants backups. Petty has been the better young quarterback this preseason, but it has come exclusively against backups. It would have been nice to see what Petty can do against a first string defense.

A full recap will be posted later this evening. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.