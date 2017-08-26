Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Saturday...

Rich Cimini: Who stood out and who did not during the past four weeks.

Manish Mehta: HC Todd Bowles took the Jets to the movies.

Zach Braziller: The Jets' offensive line jobs are completely up for grabs.

Connor Hughes: WR Robby Anderson is ready to step up as the Jets' number one wideout.

Randy Lange: WR Charone Peake seeks to maximize opportunities.

Laura Albanese: The Jets tight ends should see a bigger role in the offense this year. ...There's nowhere to go but up!

Dennis Waszak Jr.: Healthy and motivated, CB Dexter McDougle is making plays for the Jets.

Manish Mehta: DE Leonard Williams says his goal is a sack every game.

Zach Braziller: Banged up OLB Lorenzo Mauldin returned to practice with his job on the line.

NJ.com: QB Geno Smith must play well vs. the Jets to earn a roster spot with the New York Giants.

USA Today: Michael Vick is joining Fox Sports as an NFL studio analyst.

Associated Press: New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman was carted off the field.

Pro Football Focus: Miami Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi is looking impressive in the preseason.

Buffalo Rumblings: Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy comments on trade rumors.

USA Today: Kansas City Chiefs RB Spencer Ware was carted off with a knee injury.

Big Cat Country: Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan would be okay with signing QB Colin Kaepernick.

Dom Cosentino: The Jaguars' quarterback situation has come to this.

Danny Kelly: New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan is the best NFL pass rusher no one talks about. ...They probably think he is Jordan Cameron.

Chase Stuart: Which receivers led their teams in receiving yards most frequently?

Associated Press: The San Francisco 49ers release LB Ahmad Brooks.

The Ringer: The run pass option will define the 2017 NFL season.

Whatever gets you through the night, folks:

I'll just be watching the wheels:

Enjoy the game, everyone!