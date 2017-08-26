 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Flight Connections 08/26/17: New York Jets offensive line jobs are up for grabs, Dexter McDougle is healthy and motivated

Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Saturday...

Rich Cimini: Who stood out and who did not during the past four weeks.

Manish Mehta: HC Todd Bowles took the Jets to the movies.

Zach Braziller: The Jets' offensive line jobs are completely up for grabs.

Connor Hughes: WR Robby Anderson is ready to step up as the Jets' number one wideout.

Randy Lange: WR Charone Peake seeks to maximize opportunities.

Laura Albanese: The Jets tight ends should see a bigger role in the offense this year. ...There's nowhere to go but up!

Dennis Waszak Jr.: Healthy and motivated, CB Dexter McDougle is making plays for the Jets.

Manish Mehta: DE Leonard Williams says his goal is a sack every game.

Zach Braziller: Banged up OLB Lorenzo Mauldin returned to practice with his job on the line.

NJ.com: QB Geno Smith must play well vs. the Jets to earn a roster spot with the New York Giants.

USA Today: Michael Vick is joining Fox Sports as an NFL studio analyst.

Associated Press: New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman was carted off the field.

Pro Football Focus: Miami Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi is looking impressive in the preseason.

Buffalo Rumblings: Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy comments on trade rumors.

USA Today: Kansas City Chiefs RB Spencer Ware was carted off with a knee injury.

Big Cat Country: Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan would be okay with signing QB Colin Kaepernick.

Dom Cosentino: The Jaguars' quarterback situation has come to this.

Danny Kelly: New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan is the best NFL pass rusher no one talks about. ...They probably think he is Jordan Cameron.

Chase Stuart: Which receivers led their teams in receiving yards most frequently?

Associated Press: The San Francisco 49ers release LB Ahmad Brooks.

The Ringer: The run pass option will define the 2017 NFL season.

