Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Saturday...
Rich Cimini: Who stood out and who did not during the past four weeks.
Manish Mehta: HC Todd Bowles took the Jets to the movies.
Zach Braziller: The Jets' offensive line jobs are completely up for grabs.
Connor Hughes: WR Robby Anderson is ready to step up as the Jets' number one wideout.
Randy Lange: WR Charone Peake seeks to maximize opportunities.
Laura Albanese: The Jets tight ends should see a bigger role in the offense this year. ...There's nowhere to go but up!
Dennis Waszak Jr.: Healthy and motivated, CB Dexter McDougle is making plays for the Jets.
Manish Mehta: DE Leonard Williams says his goal is a sack every game.
Zach Braziller: Banged up OLB Lorenzo Mauldin returned to practice with his job on the line.
NJ.com: QB Geno Smith must play well vs. the Jets to earn a roster spot with the New York Giants.
USA Today: Michael Vick is joining Fox Sports as an NFL studio analyst.
Associated Press: New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman was carted off the field.
Pro Football Focus: Miami Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi is looking impressive in the preseason.
Buffalo Rumblings: Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy comments on trade rumors.
USA Today: Kansas City Chiefs RB Spencer Ware was carted off with a knee injury.
Big Cat Country: Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan would be okay with signing QB Colin Kaepernick.
Dom Cosentino: The Jaguars' quarterback situation has come to this.
Danny Kelly: New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan is the best NFL pass rusher no one talks about. ...They probably think he is Jordan Cameron.
Chase Stuart: Which receivers led their teams in receiving yards most frequently?
Associated Press: The San Francisco 49ers release LB Ahmad Brooks.
The Ringer: The run pass option will define the 2017 NFL season.
Whatever gets you through the night, folks:
I'll just be watching the wheels:
Enjoy the game, everyone!
