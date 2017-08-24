Our Jets roster countdown moves on to Chandler Catanzaro.

Name: Chandler Catanzaro

Number: 7

Year with Jets: 1st

Projected Role: Competing for placekicking job

His 2016: Catanzaro’s 2016 season was a mess. It started with a missed 47 yard field goal in the opener against the Patriots that cost the Cardinals the game. The snap was off, throwing off his timing. Special teams plagued Arizona all year, and Catanzaro played a role in that missing 7 field goal attempts and 4 extra points. It was a striking decline for a kicker who had hovered around 90% accuracy on field goals in his first two NFL season. Catanzaro left the Cardinals and signed with the Jets looking for a fresh start. Seven years earlier the Jets signed another kicker down on his luck. Nick Folk bounced back from a disastrous end of his Cowboys career to provide the Jets with some degree of stability as a kicker for six year. Can history repeat itself?

2017 will be a success if: Catanzaro gives the Jets that stability. Right now he is behind Ross Martin in the kicking competition and looks like the shaky 2016 version of himself.

Odds of making the roster: Unlikely (25-50%)