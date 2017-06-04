Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Sunday...
NY Jets: Competition is the theme on defense.
Rich Cimini: Lower expectations for ILB Demario Davis.
Connor Hughes: Which Jets quarterback has been the best at OTAs?
Connor Hughes: Looking back at the players drafted by ex Jets GM John Idzik.
Rich Cimini: Eric Mangini says he's still trying to reconcile with New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick.
WCBI: Jason Ferguson brings the NFL experience back to his hometown.
Toronto Sun: Argos QB Drew Willy feels he's in a good place.
NFL.com: Potential landing spots for former Kansas City Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin.
Canal Street Chronicles: New Orleans Saints DT Nick Fairley is absent from OTAs due to a serious medical issue.
Arizona Republic: How the Arizona Cardinals are trying to improve their football IQ.
Pro Football Focus: CB Ronald Darby is slated to be the Buffalo Bills' number one cornerback.
The Phinsider: Miami Dolphins HC Adam Gase wants to build off last year's success.
Chase Stuart: It's a good time to be a Patriots fan.
Jarrett Bell: New director of officiating Alberto Riveron has huge shoes to fill.
Jason Fitzgerald: Focusing on contract structure rather than guarantees.
Wall Street Journal: The NFL adds liquor to their menu of advertisers.
How about some Me First and the Gimme Gimmes:
Happy Sunday!
Loading comments...