NY Jets: Competition is the theme on defense.

Rich Cimini: Lower expectations for ILB Demario Davis.

Connor Hughes: Which Jets quarterback has been the best at OTAs?

Connor Hughes: Looking back at the players drafted by ex Jets GM John Idzik.

Rich Cimini: Eric Mangini says he's still trying to reconcile with New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick.

WCBI: Jason Ferguson brings the NFL experience back to his hometown.

Toronto Sun: Argos QB Drew Willy feels he's in a good place.

NFL.com: Potential landing spots for former Kansas City Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin.

Canal Street Chronicles: New Orleans Saints DT Nick Fairley is absent from OTAs due to a serious medical issue.

Arizona Republic: How the Arizona Cardinals are trying to improve their football IQ.

Pro Football Focus: CB Ronald Darby is slated to be the Buffalo Bills' number one cornerback.

The Phinsider: Miami Dolphins HC Adam Gase wants to build off last year's success.

Chase Stuart: It's a good time to be a Patriots fan.

Jarrett Bell: New director of officiating Alberto Riveron has huge shoes to fill.

Jason Fitzgerald: Focusing on contract structure rather than guarantees.

Wall Street Journal: The NFL adds liquor to their menu of advertisers.

