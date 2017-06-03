Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Saturday...

Vice Sports: HC Todd Bowles' smoldering seat and other NFL coaches in trouble.

Dennis Waszak Jr.: QB Bryce Petty doesn't feel like a forgotten man in the Jets' three quarterback race.

Ethan Greenberg: What RB Matt Forte likes about OC John Morton's offense.

Randy Lange: ILB Darron Lee is eager to make the Year 2 leap.

NY Jets: OLB Jordan Jenkins at OTA practice.

Nunes Magician: S Shamarko Thomas signs with the Jets. ...Not to be confused with this guy.

Rich Cimini: The Jets' motivation for trading S Calvin Pryor was a salary and attitude dump.

Jason Fitzgerald: From a monetary standpoint, it is an odd trade.

Brian Costello: The Jets' trade is another reminder of their draft embarrassment.

Kristian Dyer: Jets fans should just enjoy the tailgate scene this fall.

Jeanna Thomas: Pryor will fit right in with Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

Pro Football Focus: RB Chris Johnson wants to keep playing football.

Loudoun Tribune: Washington legend Santana Moss offers lessons in leadership.

Kalyn Kahler: Michael Vick's playing days aren't over.

Dom Cosentino: Every NFL player should skip OTAs.

Barry Wilner: A new helmet is getting a tryout at NFL minicamps.

Andy Benoit: Why left tackles matter less.

Arrowhead Pride: The Kansas City Chiefs cut WR Jeremy Maclin.

Baltimore Beatdown: Baltimore Ravens TE Dennis Pitta re-injures his hip during Friday's OTA session.

Associated Press: Denver Broncos S Will Parks is facing domestic violence charges.

Football Outsiders: 2016 receiving plus-minus.

Football Perspective: Average age of quarterback starts.

Here is Tom Petty:

Happy Saturday! Or Caturday, as we used to always say.