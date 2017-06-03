Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Saturday...
Vice Sports: HC Todd Bowles' smoldering seat and other NFL coaches in trouble.
Dennis Waszak Jr.: QB Bryce Petty doesn't feel like a forgotten man in the Jets' three quarterback race.
Ethan Greenberg: What RB Matt Forte likes about OC John Morton's offense.
Randy Lange: ILB Darron Lee is eager to make the Year 2 leap.
NY Jets: OLB Jordan Jenkins at OTA practice.
Nunes Magician: S Shamarko Thomas signs with the Jets. ...Not to be confused with this guy.
Rich Cimini: The Jets' motivation for trading S Calvin Pryor was a salary and attitude dump.
Jason Fitzgerald: From a monetary standpoint, it is an odd trade.
Brian Costello: The Jets' trade is another reminder of their draft embarrassment.
Kristian Dyer: Jets fans should just enjoy the tailgate scene this fall.
Jeanna Thomas: Pryor will fit right in with Cleveland Cavaliers fans.
Pro Football Focus: RB Chris Johnson wants to keep playing football.
Loudoun Tribune: Washington legend Santana Moss offers lessons in leadership.
Kalyn Kahler: Michael Vick's playing days aren't over.
Dom Cosentino: Every NFL player should skip OTAs.
Barry Wilner: A new helmet is getting a tryout at NFL minicamps.
Andy Benoit: Why left tackles matter less.
Arrowhead Pride: The Kansas City Chiefs cut WR Jeremy Maclin.
Baltimore Beatdown: Baltimore Ravens TE Dennis Pitta re-injures his hip during Friday's OTA session.
Associated Press: Denver Broncos S Will Parks is facing domestic violence charges.
Football Outsiders: 2016 receiving plus-minus.
Football Perspective: Average age of quarterback starts.
Here is Tom Petty:
Happy Saturday! Or Caturday, as we used to always say.
