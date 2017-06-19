Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Monday...

Connor Hughes: How did S Jamal Adams look, and is there a chance QB Christian Hackenberg starts?

York Daily Record: Hackenberg might finally get his chance with the Jets.

AL.com: WR ArDarius Stewart is not frustrated by his surgery setback.

Last Word on Football: DE Leonard Williams is the leader the Jets need now.

Music City Miracles: The Tennessee Titans sign WR Eric Decker to a one year deal. ...They were all like, do you want to play in Nashville because you're the only ten I see.

Buffalo Rumblings: TE Charles Clay is not the problem with the Buffalo Bills.

The Phinsider: Could WR Jarvis Landry become the NFL's highest paid wide receiver?

Pro Football Focus: The New England Patriots increase incentives in S Patrick Chung's contract.

SB Nation: Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ryan Shazier says the NFL has a Patriots problem. ...He says yo he'll solve it and for you to check out the hook while his D.J. revolves it.

SB Nation: The Raiders have a chance to be great, but they're running out of time in Oakland.

Jarrett Bell: RB Marshawn Lynch brings beauty and Beast Mode to Oakland.

Chase Stuart: Running back by committee and rushing concentration since 1946.

Dallas News: The Dallas cowboys have supreme confidence in QB Kellen Moore as their backup.

USA Today: Green Bay Packers DE Montravius Adams wants to ensure his infant son has the father he missed in his youth.

Fox Sports: Former officiating chief Dean Blandino reveals what happens during NFL rules meetings.

Football Zebras: Officiating crews for the 2017 season.

Jets vets theme song:

Have a great week, everyone!