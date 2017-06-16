Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Aloha Friday...
Randy Lange: Ten minicamp questions for HC Todd Bowles.
Kimberley A. Martin: Bowles says there is no front runner in the Jets' quarterback derby.
Dennis Waszak Jr.: Picking a quarterback is no snap decision for Bowles.
Rich Cimini: While all signs point to QB Josh McCown as starter, Bowles isn't giving anyone the edge quite yet.
Ethan Greenberg: QB Christian Hackenberg was taking advantage of more reps and gaining confidence.
Brian Costello: Did the Jets just reveal their real quarterback pecking order?
Darryl Slater: What WR Coach Karl Dorrell expects from WR Quincy Enunwa.
Darryl Slater: Why WR ArDarius Stewart thinks his spring absence won't hinder him.
Manish Mehta: DE Sheldon Richardson wants to be a Jet for life, but there's a catch.
Daniel Popper: DE Muhammad Wilkerson is confident he will rebound for the Jets.
Steve Serby: LB Dylan Donahue is the Jets' rookie Wild Man.
Brian Costello: S Jamal Adams already looks like a leader.
Lorenzo Reyes: The Jets' most senior player is now LS Tanner Purdum. ...Smackdad told us that ten days ago.
Pro Football Talk: The Indianapolis Colts place RB Christine Michael on injured reserve and sign RB Troymaine Pope.
Pro Football Focus: The unstoppable run schemes of the Buffalo Bills.
Michael Lombardi: The Denver Broncos could be in a lot of trouble this year.
Chase Stuart: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and spreading it around.
Mike Reiss: New England Patriots WR Brandin Cooks is doing and saying all the right things so far.
Danny Kelly: Finding the next great NFL rivalry.
Barry Wilner: The first two claims in the NFL concussion settlement total $9 million.
Football Outsiders: What defeats can tell us about the best defenders in the league.
Associated Press: DE Myles Garrett's status is cloudy as the Cleveland Browns wrap up minicamp.
Associated Press: Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith is heading into the season after a vexing few months.
Associated Press: The Detroit Lions acquire OT Greg Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams and sign OT Cyrus Kouandijo.
Associated Press: The Seattle Seahawks think they got it right with their offseason program.
