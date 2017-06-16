 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Flight Connections 06/16/17: Sheldon Richardson wants to be with New York Jets for life, Muhammad Wilkerson is confident he will rebound

New, comments

Daily links connecting you to articles about the NFL's New York Jets.

By David Vill
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pow Pow!
Pow Pow!
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Aloha Friday...

Randy Lange: Ten minicamp questions for HC Todd Bowles.

Kimberley A. Martin: Bowles says there is no front runner in the Jets' quarterback derby.

Dennis Waszak Jr.: Picking a quarterback is no snap decision for Bowles.

Rich Cimini: While all signs point to QB Josh McCown as starter, Bowles isn't giving anyone the edge quite yet.

Ethan Greenberg: QB Christian Hackenberg was taking advantage of more reps and gaining confidence.

Brian Costello: Did the Jets just reveal their real quarterback pecking order?

Darryl Slater: What WR Coach Karl Dorrell expects from WR Quincy Enunwa.

Darryl Slater: Why WR ArDarius Stewart thinks his spring absence won't hinder him.

Manish Mehta: DE Sheldon Richardson wants to be a Jet for life, but there's a catch.

Daniel Popper: DE Muhammad Wilkerson is confident he will rebound for the Jets.

Steve Serby: LB Dylan Donahue is the Jets' rookie Wild Man.

Brian Costello: S Jamal Adams already looks like a leader.

Lorenzo Reyes: The Jets' most senior player is now LS Tanner Purdum. ...Smackdad told us that ten days ago.

Pro Football Talk: The Indianapolis Colts place RB Christine Michael on injured reserve and sign RB Troymaine Pope.

Pro Football Focus: The unstoppable run schemes of the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Lombardi: The Denver Broncos could be in a lot of trouble this year.

Chase Stuart: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and spreading it around.

Mike Reiss: New England Patriots WR Brandin Cooks is doing and saying all the right things so far.

Danny Kelly: Finding the next great NFL rivalry.

Barry Wilner: The first two claims in the NFL concussion settlement total $9 million.

Football Outsiders: What defeats can tell us about the best defenders in the league.

Associated Press: DE Myles Garrett's status is cloudy as the Cleveland Browns wrap up minicamp.

Associated Press: Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith is heading into the season after a vexing few months.

Associated Press: The Detroit Lions acquire OT Greg Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams and sign OT Cyrus Kouandijo.

Associated Press: The Seattle Seahawks think they got it right with their offseason program.

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...