Christian Hackenberg Shines on First Day of Jets Minicamp

Reports from the opening day of Jets minicamp indicate it was a strong one for second year quarterback Christian Hackenberg.

It was far too hot for me to tweet today but take this for what it's worth, today was the best practice I've ever seen Hackenberg have #nyj — Chris Nimbley (@Cnimbley) June 13, 2017

Hackenberg is now 11 of 14 today with one pick, one drop, one regular incompleted pass. #Jets — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) June 13, 2017

Christian Hackenberg is having the best practice today of any of the ones open to the media this spring. Looks good #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) June 13, 2017

As always, it would be a bad idea to get too worked up over results in an offseason practice. Just as Hackenberg's reported struggles during OTA's weren't a big deal, neither is his success on this first day of minicamp. I have seen plenty of offseason superstars struggle once the real games start, and offseason duds break out.

If you have the choice, clearly you'd rather hear positive things to the alternative, though.