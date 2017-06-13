 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Christian Hackenberg Shines on First Day of Jets Minicamp

John B
Reports from the opening day of Jets minicamp indicate it was a strong one for second year quarterback Christian Hackenberg.

As always, it would be a bad idea to get too worked up over results in an offseason practice. Just as Hackenberg's reported struggles during OTA's weren't a big deal, neither is his success on this first day of minicamp. I have seen plenty of offseason superstars struggle once the real games start, and offseason duds break out.

If you have the choice, clearly you'd rather hear positive things to the alternative, though.

