Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Saturday...

Sporting News: An NFL GM is stunned by the Jets' roster purge.

Dan Hanzus: GM Mike Maccagnan on the state of the Jets.

Brian Costello: The Jets are going to suffer this year for a chance to hope in 2018.

Ethan Greenberg: P Lachlan Edwards' biggest improvement in Year 2.

Connor Hughes: Are the Jets tanking for USC's Sam Darnold?

Rich Cimini: The Jets create an odd mix of a youth movement led by a 38 year old quarterback.

Darryl Slater: Five takeaways from the Jets' OTAs, including QB Christian Hackenberg and S Jamal Adams.

Bergen Record: QB Bryce Petty shares bullying stories and solutions. ...And remember, if you're not part of the solution, you're part of the precipitate.

The Oregonian: Former Oregon Ducks LB Spencer Paysinger signs with the Jets.

Pro Football Talk: The Jets waive LB Randell Johnson.

Daily News: LB David Harris thanks the Jets after being released by his longtime team.

Josh Wilson: Former Indianapolis Colts LB Erik Walden and the Jets have had talks recently.

Kristian Dyer: The New York Giants offense looks explosive with the additions of Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram.

Florida Times Union: FB Tommy Bohanon received plenty of work during the Jacksonville Jaguars' workouts.

Bolts from the Blue: The Los Angeles Chargers should look back east for answers.

See you at the pool:

Have a great weekend, everyone!



