Jets Claim K.D. Cannon Off Waivers

The Jets have claimed wide receiver K.D. Cannon off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

We have claimed WR K.D. Cannon off waivers from SF and waived WR Deshon Foxx.



It was surprising to see Cannon available since the Niners just signed him as an undrafted free agent. FanRag Sports indicates an unimpressive showing at rookie minicamp might have cost him his shot with the team.

The former Baylor star got more guaranteed money than almost any other undrafted player to sign with the 49ers, yet he didn’t even last through his first on-field work session. The organization was hardly thrilled with Cannon’s work ethic and the way he handled himself during drills, a source told FanRag Sports.

Cannon had 87 catches last season with 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns at Baylor. Standing at 6’0” and weighing 180 pounds, he posted impressive numbers at the Combine, namely a 37 inch vertical and a 4.41 time in the 40 yard dash.

Foxx had spent parts of the last two seasons with the Seattle organization.