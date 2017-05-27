Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Saturday...

Kimberley A. Martin: The Jets believe they can exceed expectations.

Kimberley A. Martin: OC John Morton promises a competitive and versatile offense.

NY Jets: Several members of the offense weigh in on working with Morton.

ESPN: Bill Polian says there is no hope if QB Christian Hackenberg can't run the system.

Darryl Slater: RB Matt Forte remains confident as he enters Year 10.

Darryl Slater: Who will be the Jets kick and punt returner this year?

Connor Hughes: Does K Ross Martin have a shot at beating out K Chandler Catanzaro?

Connor Hughes: The Jets desperately need CB Buster Skrine to step up in 2017.

Rich Cimini: Debunking the myths surrounding DE Sheldon Richardson.

Vice Sports: The Jets are set to hire a Women's Football League coach to work with the defensive backs.

Pro Football Talk: Eric Mangini would vouch for Colin Kaepernick if a team asked.

Pro Football Talk: Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers is happy with OLs Russell Okung and Matt Slauson.

Associated Press: QB Geno Smith is trying to resurrect his career with the New York Giants.

Tara Sullivan: Giants WR Odell Beckham continues to leave the door open for criticism.

Rich Hill: Could New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman see more time in the slot?

Matt Warren: The Buffalo Bills are concerned about TE Charles Clay's knee injury.

Kevin Nogle: QB Ryan Tannehill's knee appears healthy, and the quarterback is ready to go.

Tom Pelissero: Chicago Bears QBs Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Glennon spark a quarterback intrigue.

Jeff Hartman: Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Justin Gilbert is suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Danny Kelly: The Seattle Seahawks are and always will be a circus.

Ben Austro: The celebration penalties are tweaked but not twerked.

Andrew Brandt: The case for getting rid of overtime in the NFL.

ESPN: Minnesota Vikings HC Teddy Bridgewater appears optimistic concerning the recovery of QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Roll Bama Roll: It pays to play for Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Ringer: The NBA is owning the NFL on the internet. ...Internet? InterNOT!

Associated Press: A judge tosses the suit against the NFL over cheerleader wages.

