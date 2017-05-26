Jets Sign DB Corey White, Waive/Injured Brisly Estime

The Jets announced the signing of defensive back Corey White last night, in a corresponding move, it was announced that Brisly Estime has been waived/injured.

We have signed DB Corey White and waived/injured WR/KR Brisly Estime.



White was a 5th round pick of the Saints back in 2012. Over his 5 year career in the league, he's played for four different teams appearing in 66 games and starting 24.

This is a good depth signing for the Jets. White has recorded 133 tackles, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 23 pass defences and 6 interceptions.

In 2016 he appeared in 15 games for the Bills, recording 21 tackles and 2 interceptions to go with 4 passes defenced.

It's a tough break for Estime, who signed with the Jets as an undrafted FA this May.