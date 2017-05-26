Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Aloha Friday...
Daily News: The Jets will hire a woman coach who will work with defensive backs.
NY Jets: Offseason spotlight on WR Eric Decker.
Connor Hughes: The Jets waived/injured UDFA WR Brisly Estime.
Darryl Slater: RB Matt Forte says the Jets had grade school locker room issues.
Rich Cimini: QB Josh McCown says second year QB Christian Hackenberg has the mindset, work ethic and athleticism to be successful.
Kimberley A. Martin: The Jets sign DB Corey White.
Ethan Greenberg: CB Morris Claiborne fits the defensive scheme.
Darryl Slater: The Jets undrafted rookies who could make the team.
Kristian Dyer: New York Giants DT Damon Harrison claps back at Jets DE Sheldon Richardson.
Lorenzo Reyes: Giants WR Odell Beckham skipped OTAs Thursday.
Buffalo Rumblings: The Buffalo Bills sign LB Gerald Hodges.
Pro Football Focus: Will QB Jimmy Garoppolo be with the New England Patriots beyond 2017?
Associated Press: Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill says he has healed from his knee injury.
Associated Press: The New Orleans Saints are exploring possibilities for newly acquired RB Adrian Peterson.
USA Today: WR Victor Cruz is joining the Chicago Bears on a one year contract.
The Sports Quotient: The Dallas Cowboys are ready to begin a dynasty this year.
Football Outsiders: 2016 passing plus-minus.
Mike Florio: The Atlanta Falcons visited the league office to determine the limits of OTA contact.
Danny Kelly: Does winning the NFL offseason translate to winning football games?
Jenny Vrentas: Standing up for former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick.
Ben Austro: The owners approved a shortened overtime because they don't know what they are doing.
The Ringer: Shortening the NFL overtime is a band aid solution.
How about some Lou Reed:
