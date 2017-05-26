Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this Aloha Friday...

Daily News: The Jets will hire a woman coach who will work with defensive backs.

NY Jets: Offseason spotlight on WR Eric Decker.

Connor Hughes: The Jets waived/injured UDFA WR Brisly Estime.

Darryl Slater: RB Matt Forte says the Jets had grade school locker room issues.

Rich Cimini: QB Josh McCown says second year QB Christian Hackenberg has the mindset, work ethic and athleticism to be successful.

Kimberley A. Martin: The Jets sign DB Corey White.

Ethan Greenberg: CB Morris Claiborne fits the defensive scheme.

Darryl Slater: The Jets undrafted rookies who could make the team.

Kristian Dyer: New York Giants DT Damon Harrison claps back at Jets DE Sheldon Richardson.

Lorenzo Reyes: Giants WR Odell Beckham skipped OTAs Thursday.

Buffalo Rumblings: The Buffalo Bills sign LB Gerald Hodges.

Pro Football Focus: Will QB Jimmy Garoppolo be with the New England Patriots beyond 2017?

Associated Press: Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill says he has healed from his knee injury.

Associated Press: The New Orleans Saints are exploring possibilities for newly acquired RB Adrian Peterson.

USA Today: WR Victor Cruz is joining the Chicago Bears on a one year contract.

The Sports Quotient: The Dallas Cowboys are ready to begin a dynasty this year.

Football Outsiders: 2016 passing plus-minus.

Mike Florio: The Atlanta Falcons visited the league office to determine the limits of OTA contact.

Danny Kelly: Does winning the NFL offseason translate to winning football games?

Jenny Vrentas: Standing up for former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick.

Ben Austro: The owners approved a shortened overtime because they don't know what they are doing.

The Ringer: Shortening the NFL overtime is a band aid solution.

