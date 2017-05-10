Jets Lose Director of College Scouting Rex Hogan to the Colts

The Jets are searching for a new director of college scouting. Rex Hogan is leaving the Jets to take a job with the Colts and new general manager Chris Ballard.

#Seahawks exec Ed Dodds will join #Colts GM Chris Ballard’s staff, source said. #Jets College Scouting Dir. Rex Hogan too, as @KMart_LI said — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2017

Hogan came to the Jets shortly after Mike Maccagnan was hired as general manager in 2015.

It is difficult to say how important any individual executive is. The general manager ultimately has the final say so every move the team makes is on his record. We cannot know how good the other guys are or what advice they are providing.

With that in mind, I cannot say how big of a loss Hogan is for the Jets. The one thing I will say is that in general it is better to have executives that other teams want to hire than the alternative so that is a minor plus for the Jets and the staff Mike Maccagnan has assembled. Now he will has a void to fill on it.