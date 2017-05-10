What will the Jets look like on offense?

You hear that question a lot these days.

It is a question worth asking. We do not have much of a frame of reference for offensive coordinator John Morton. While coordinators can change their playbooks quite a bit between coaching jobs, you can at least figure out some of the basics with an offensive coordinator who has held the job in the league before. Morton has never held a coordinator job in the NFL so the new system for the Jets is a total mystery.

All we can do is try to guess based on Morton’s coaching influences and the roster he has in front of him. It is tough to be optimistic about the 2017 Jets offense, but there are a few paths the team can take.

I think one of the big pieces of the puzzle will ultimately be determined by the answer to one question. Will this offense run through Bilal Powell or Quincy Enunwa? We ponder on today’s podcast.

Listen below or subscribe to the Locked on Jets podcast on iTunes or Audioboom.