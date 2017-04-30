Change In Flight Pattern, Jets Draft Signals Changes

While the Jets failed to make all of our dreams come true by not trading Christian Hackenberg and Sheldon Richardson in day two they did however complete the rebuilding process down the middle of the secondary. I think we would have liked for there to be more options at the O-Line this year however, I do believe Mike Maccagnan and team did a great job with what they could. Below is a review for each pick about how it will pertain to the current roster. The Jets currently have about $8 million in cap space they will still have to sign all of their draft picks before they can report to camp.





Round 1 pick 6:

Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Magic Mike Maccagnan has another top prospect fall to the Jets with the 6th pick. Adams, considered the top DB in the draft and the #2 overall prospect slid to 6 as the Bears, Niners, Jags and Titans targeted more coveted positions. Currently Calvin Pryor and Rontez Miles occupy the roster spots for the Jets, Miles is a key special teams contributor and a big voice in the locker room. Pryor is on the final year of his rookie deal if the Jets do not pick up their option he has a fully guaranteed $2.7M cap charge this year while Miles has no guarantee at $600K. Both were a part of a DB group ranked 27th in the NFL last year. The cash strapped Jets most likely won’t make any decisions here until final 53 man roster cuts. Unless that is, they can find a trade partner for Pryor or one of them moves to LB. The Jets will hold 3 QB’s, a slew of WR’s and CB’s I don’t see room on the roster for all 3.

Round 2 pick 39:

Marcus Mayes, S, Florida

The Jets hope to solidify the middle of their secondary for the next 5 years taking DB’s back to back. Mayes has been described as trendy buzzword, "Ballhawk" also, for a guy his size and speed he is a strong tackler. Mayes runs a slightly faster 40 than Adams but, he doesn’t have the strength, he is slightly smaller. These two paired together should both cover and tackle well against any NFL team. Mayes should be equipped to start week one, if so the Jets could release Marcus Gilchrist. Gilchrist, the 6th highest paid Jet would free up around $4.6M if released.

Round 3 pick 70 traded to Vikings, for 79 (3rd) and 160 (5th). Pick 79:

ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama.

Stewart played under Nick Saban for 3 years. After spending year one as a red shirt then year two as a partial season, his final (Junior) year at Alabama Stewart had 54 catches 864 yards and 9 touchdowns. Stewart is 5’11 and runs a 4.50 40. The Jets carried 6 WR’s on their 53 man roster opening day in 2016. Stewart has a real chance to play in 2017 if the guys in front of him can’t stay on the field especially if Jalin Marshall continues to struggle holding the ball. The WR depth chart is currently projected at Decker, Eunuwa, Robby Anderson, Jalin Marshall, Charone Peake and Quinton Patton.

Round 3 pick 107 traded to Tampa for 125 (4th) and 204 (6th).

Round 4 pick 125 traded to LA Rams for 141 (4th) and 197(6th). Pick 141: Chad Hansen, WR, Cal.

On the day that Devin Smith tore his ACL (again), the Jets take two WR’s off the board. Much like with ArDarus Stewart, there will be a competitive battle in camp for the last few spots. I understand that Maccagnan is BPA all the way but, this could be a real sign that the Jets might be ready to move on from Decker. If the Jets are unable to trade Richardson and if they want to retain Marcus Gilchrist I can’t see how the Jets keep Decker, they could free up $5.7M in space. Chad Hansen is 6’2, 22 years old and runs a 4.53 40, with a 3rd round grade the Jets got a value pick. Hansen averaged 125 yards per game at Cal and 11 touchdowns, while missing two games. I think this is the end of the road for Devin Smith and Charone Peake, Smith will likely be stashed on IR.





Round 5 pick 150:

Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson

Not sure what the Jets are thinking here, they passed on TE Jake Butt to move back in the 4th and then take a TE here. The Jets were criticised for not utilizing a TE in 2016 after releasing TE’s Jace Amaro for not being able to block and Kellen Davis for not being able to make catches. In the struggle to find a balanced TE, the Jets drafted a TE that can’t block. It’s Amaro all over again. Leggett is as much of a WR as he is a TE. Leggett will fight for a roster spot with Austin Seferian-Jenkins who is facing a 2 game suspension in 2017 and, former KC TE 2nd year man Brian Parker. If things work out with Butt in Denver, this entire second half of the draft where the Jets kept moving back and back will look bad on Maccagnan.





Round 5 pick 160 traded to Browns along with pick 224 (7th) for 181 (5th) and 188 (6th). Pick 181:

Dylan Donahue, OLB, West Georgia

DII Edge Rusher, will fight to make the 53 man roster.





Round 6 pick 181:

Elijah McGuire, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

McGuire has a nice mix of speed and power, he has a frame that reminds me of Donald Brown. However, he does run with his head down and is not very strong up the middle. He is 5’10, 214 and runs a 4.53 40. McGuire will make a nice RB3, the Jets struggled with injuries last year here and Powell has to serve as the QB3, he will have to exit games and sit as QB2 when whomever is QB gets hurt. Something the Jets had dealt with a lot in 2016. Looking forward to watching him run in the preseason. The Jets could also look to use him in the return game.





Round 6 pick 191 traded to Dallas for 2018 5th round pick.





Round 6 pick 197:

Jeremy Clark, CB, Michigan

One of 11 Wolverines taken in the 2017 draft, the 6’4 22 year old tore his ACL after 3 games in the 2016 season. During that period Michigan only allowed 15 PPG, 156 passing yards per game and 3 passing TD’s. The Jets believe there is a chance he could be ready for camp however, he is a likely candidate to be stashed on PUP once the Jets trim down to 53. If Clark is unable to see the field when camp starts he won’t play meaningful football this season. All 3 2017 projected starting CB’s could be off the books at the end of this season, he could stick around.





Round 6 pick 204:

Derrick Jones, CB, Ole Miss

A second CB taken in the 6th round could signal the end of the Dexter McDougle era in NY. The Jets began the 2016 NFL season with 5 CB’s on the 53 man roster, they could move to 6. Clark and Jones make it 11 right now, Jones will be a part of a camp battle that will be fun to watch over the preseason. A true test of Maccagnan’s scouting abilities will be to find able bodies in the secondary over the next year. Jones split time at WR/CB at Ole Miss, he is 6’2 and ran a 4.48 40, he could find a spot as a return man.







UFAs/Invites/Tryouts (PENDING):

Dane Evans QB

Darius Victor, RB

Anthony Firkser, FB/TE

Brisly Estine, WR/KR

Keevan Lucas WR

Gabe Marks, WR

Domonique Young, WR

Barrett Gouger, C

Chris Bordelon, OL

Kevin Kenton, OL

Javarius Leamon, OL

Kevin Molloy, OL

Jareid Combs, DE

Patrick Gamble, DE

Rashad Dillard, Edge Rusher

Austin Calitro, ILB

Connor Harris, LB

Ja'Boree Poole, LB

Rickey Jefferson S

Xavier Coleman, CB

Dylan Haines, DB

Toby Baker, P

Cole Mazza, LS