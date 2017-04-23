NFL's Ideal Top Two Picks For The Jets

NFL.com released their thoughts on who would make up the perfect pair for each NFL team. So, in an ideal situation who would each team like to draft with their first two picks. Here's what they had for the Jets:

New York Jets: Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore (Round 1, pick 6); Eastern Washington WR Cooper Kupp (Round 2, pick 39)

We've spoken about Lattimore at length here over the last few months. A good player with some very dodgy hamstrings. Again, I wouldn't be 100% comfortable selecting him because he's only managed to play one full year of football at Ohio State with all of his injuries.

We haven't really seen Cooper Kupp mentioned in relation to the Jets this off-season, so we'll concentrate on that one. 428 college receptions, 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns at Eastern Washington, now that's what you call production. He's a savvy route runner who changes speed, fakes and jukes to create separation. He's one of the most gifted pass catchers in this class, he plucks the ball out of the air and wins a large amount of contested balls. He doesn't have a ton of acceleration and his top end speed is average (ran a 4.62 at the combine) but he's a football player. His dad was a football player in the NFL and so was his granddad, it's in his blood. He's a 2nd round pick for me and I'd have no complaints if we ended up with Cooper.

NFL believe that's our perfect pair, what do you think?